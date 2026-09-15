Former Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi even had superstar Lamine Yamal out of his seat on Sunday. After a brilliant solo run, Adeyemi made it 4-2 for the LaLiga leaders at UD Levante shortly before the end. He carried the ball from inside his own half, beat two defenders and then finished ruthlessly in the box past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

By then, Yamal had already been substituted. But the world and European champion could no longer stay seated on the bench and applauded wildly by the touchline after the dream goal that settled the match.

Adeyemi's wife Loredana was just as taken by the display. The rapper used social media to aim a dig at Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid. She commented on one of Adeyemi's Instagram posts with: "140 million".

That was an obvious reference to the reported fee Real paid for winger Yan Diomande a few weeks ago. While the former Leipzig player is still finding his feet in Madrid and is waiting for his first goal involvement, Adeyemi is already an established figure in Barcelona.

Under head coach Hansi Flick, in a perfectly oiled attacking machine with 6 games, 6 wins and 26:5 goals, he rotates with Anthony Gordon in the front three alongside Yamal and captain Raphinha. Concerns that Barcelona might be a step too far for the 24-year-old after his mixed final season in Dortmund have not materialised.

Adeyemi is brimming with ideas, producing spectacular moments on a regular basis and playing with real confidence. Against Levante, for instance, he tried an acrobatic effort from a rebound, a kind of backheeled overhead kick that had goal-of-the-month potential. His attempt, however, drifted just wide of the left post.

How many goal contributions does Karim Adeyemi have for Barcelona?

Adeyemi has collected four direct goal contributions so far: in addition to his three goals, including another gem a few days ago in the Champions League against Feyenoord, he has one assist. He has played in all six of the Blaugrana's matches so far.

Flick is pleased with his €22 million new signing. "The aim was to find the player whose qualities best fit our football. Karim gives us pace, movement, aggression and, most importantly, that composure in front of goal," the former Bayern coach said recently. After the game against Levante, he raved: "His performances do not surprise me, because when he is focused, he is a fantastic player. That is why we signed him."

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For "many years", the former Germany coach said, he has known Adeyemi well. But Flick also warned: "He must not rest on his laurels and be happy and relaxed. No! He must always strive for more and that is what I want to see from him."

Could these performances earn Adeyemi a return to the national team? On Thursday, new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp will announce his first squad. The Barcelona forward could well be in it. At his DFB unveiling, Klopp stressed that wingers should play a decisive role under him: "Because any opponent can make the pitch very narrow. The only advantage you have is on the wing for a brief moment. The playmakers of the modern era are on the wing."

When did Karim Adeyemi last play for Germany?

At any rate, record Germany international Lothar Matthäus sees him as a strong candidate in his Sky column, not least because he has "blossomed" in Spain.

So far, Adeyemi has won 11 caps and scored one goal. His last appearance came on 13 October 2025, when he played 65 minutes in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Northern Ireland under Klopp's predecessor Julian Nagelsmann.