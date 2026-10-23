A "painful muscle contusion", better known as a "dead leg", worried Paris Saint-Germain before their spectacular Champions League match against Barcelona. It also opened the door, indirectly, for Lucas Hernandez's surprise return on football's biggest stage.

Nuno Mendes had suffered the dead leg in the league match against Racing Strasbourg, ruling the PSG left-back out against the highly rated Catalans. That left the Parisians with a problem before kick-off: whoever took his place would regularly have to face the exceptional Lamine Yamal. In the preceding weeks, the 19-year-old had shown that few players posed a tougher one-on-one challenge.

With Mendes unavailable, PSG coach Luis Enrique needed a replacement for the man who had kept Yamal in his pocket for Portugal in the 2025 Nations League. The French media considered the versatile Warren Zaire-Emery the favourite to start. Lucas Digne was also a candidate, despite conceding a penalty with a clumsy challenge on Yamal in the World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Instead, Luis Enrique handed the job of marking Yamal to Lucas Hernandez. The former Bayern Munich player made his first Champions League start in more than a year and a half. According to French media reports, he found out only two and a half hours before kick-off, during the team meeting.

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Which injuries had troubled Lucas Hernandez?

Hernandez had been little more than an emergency option at PSG in his fourth season. During his time at Bayern Munich, he tore his cruciate ligament in November 2022. He left Munich with that injury, then suffered the same injury again in May 2024. His playing time dwindled after that. In central defence, his usual position, he has for some time been at best in a close contest with Lucas Beraldo for fourth choice at PSG behind Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Ilya Zabarnyi.

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Entrusting Hernandez with perhaps the toughest assignment in world football right now was therefore a surprise. Yamal had started the season with Barcelona in form that had fans and pundits raving. Almost everything had gone the youngster's way recently, until he came up against Hernandez. The defender made sure Yamal produced probably his weakest performance of the new season. Yamal could not make his mark on the hard-fought encounter in the French capital.

What role did Lucas Hernandez play in PSG's 4-2 win over Barca?

From a corner, Hernandez powered home a header to make it 2-1, playing a decisive part in the defending champions' celebrated 4-2 home win. Yamal did score, but only after Zaire-Emery had replaced Hernandez. "He deserves it because, with his energy and his ability to be content and positive, he is an important player for the team," PSG coach Luis Enrique said afterwards of the 30-year-old.

Hernandez's celebrations brought him face to face with Yamal. As they crossed paths after the goal, he casually patted his opponent on the shoulder. The Barca star responded with a death stare that quickly became a slow-motion meme online. Hernandez gave him a broad grin, unsettling Yamal even more.

For Hernandez, it was the perfect end to an evening made possible only by a dead leg. There may be more nights like it for the now 30-year-old, because PSG paid a high price for their win over Barca.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his cruciate ligament and may be out until the end of the season. Ousmane Dembele had to leave the pitch with a muscle injury after just under 20 minutes, while captain Marquinhos may also be absent for some time with a muscle injury. Hernandez, the emergency option, could have another important role to play in the coming weeks. He showed on Tuesday evening that PSG can rely on him.



