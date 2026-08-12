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La liga Connected BallGOAL AR
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Translated by

LaLiga EA Sports becomes the first football league to implement Connected Ball technology in all its matches

LaLiga

The technology, developed in collaboration with PUMA and KINEXON, will be implemented in close coordination with the Referees' Technical Committee (CTA), starting from the first round of the 2026/2027 season and in all LaLiga EA Sports matches, enhancing the levels of accuracy, transparency and trust across the entire competition.

LaLiga will make history in August as the world's first professional national football league to roll out Connected Ball technology on a wide scale. Every LaLiga EA Sports match will feature it, working alongside the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT). The move cements LaLiga's position as a global leader in football innovation, technological development and the integrity of the competition.


La liga Connected BallGOAL AR


It also underlines a broader commitment: to keep improving the audiovisual experience and the way fans, exclusive broadcasters and digital platforms follow the game.


La liga Connected BallGOAL AR


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