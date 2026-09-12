Hansi Flick delivered a surprising answer when asked to pick between La Liga and the Champions League as his priority.

Barcelona have won the La Liga title under Flick in each of the last two seasons, but the Catalan giants haven't tasted European glory since 2015.

President Joan Laporta has made the Champions League his top target above every other competition. Flick sees it differently.

At Saturday's press conference, ahead of Sunday's clash with Levante, the German was asked whether he struggles to motivate his players in La Liga, given the competition means less to the team than the Champions League.

His response? Handling league matches is no different from handling Champions League nights, whatever the special aura of the European stage.

As the newspaper "AS" reported, he explained: "Nothing is different from the last two years. The Champions League is a dream, but winning the league 3 times in a row would be amazing."

Keeping his players sharp matters most, he stressed: "For me, what matters is how we train every day and how we keep the best possible condition. How we take care of ourselves, how we get rest, and how we maintain our focus."

He added: "I will support the players, and they have to think about how to reach their maximum levels, while we have the infrastructure and specialised staff to help them achieve that."

The most balanced version

Elsewhere, Flick reckons this could be the most balanced Barcelona side he has managed. The improvement runs beyond the attack, reaching the midfield and defence, with several players developing remarkably.

He said: "Yes, I think it can be so in general. We have improved in attack, and also in midfield with the addition of players like Rodri to Pedri and Gavi, and when we look at the defence, I see that Cubarsi has reached another level after the World Cup."

He added: "Cubarsi plays with great confidence, and his focus is high, and he has also improved physically, and this is extremely important for us."

A new philosophy in physical preparation

Benjamin Kugel's arrival as fitness coach also came up. Flick stressed this is about more than swapping one man in, but about embracing an integrated philosophy across the team.

He explained: "It is a different philosophy, yes. The matter is not limited to the arrival of a new fitness coach, but relates to a shared vision. Everyone works as one team."

He continued: "The energy within the group is positive, and the players feel it and I feel it too. We have to keep them at the highest possible level throughout the season."

"The players are the most important"

Topping the polls of Barcelona fans as the members' favourite left Flick unmoved. He refused to make himself the story, keeping the focus on the group and the players.

He said: "I do not like to talk much about myself because I am the coach. I lead a team that includes wonderful professionals, and at the moment things are going well and I am happy with that and I am enjoying what is happening."

He added: "But I am not the most important person at this club, rather it is the players. I appreciate the mentality they show in every training session."

Barcelona develops its facilities to support the players

The days between matches now carry ever greater weight, Flick pointed out, and the club is upgrading its facilities to help the players recover faster.

He said: "The days between matches are very important. We have improved even at the level of our facilities. You have seen the new gym that we will finish soon, and this will be good for the players and will help them recover better."

He concluded: "If the environment surrounding the team improves, then everything becomes better."

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