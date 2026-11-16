L'Equipe - Milan breathe a sigh of relief over Maignan: reassuring tests, on course to start against Frosinone

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Good news on the French goalkeeper’s condition: the problem he suffered appears to be minor.

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AC Milan are breathing a sigh of relief over the fitness of their goalkeeper and captain, Mike Maignan. Maignan came off with adductor pain at half-time in yesterday evening's match between France and Turkey. The AC Milan goalkeeper underwent routine medical examinations and an MRI scan this morning. The scan was reassuring, according to L'Equipe.

BACK FOR FROSINONE - Maignan should soon be available for AC Milan and could be able to start as early as Sunday at 6pm, in the league match at San Siro against Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone.

THE TEAM

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REASSURING TESTS - Initial tests showed nothing serious. Maignan felt pain after his save in the 35th minute and, after consulting the Bleus staff, chose not to play in the second half. Guillaume Restes took his place. AC Milan will undoubtedly rest him for the next 48 hours, and he should return to his normal routine by midweek.