Kylian Mbappé: 'If you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid at some point'

Kylian Mbappé has looked back on his first two years at Real Madrid in an extensive interview with Diario AS. Among other things, the Frenchman says he has found 'more peace' in the Spanish capital and that he 'wanted to get to know a different culture'.

Mbappé joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 after refusing to extend his expiring contract, much to the disappointment of, among others, owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

He has scored 94 goals and provided 14 assists in 110 matches so far in Spain. This season, he has also made an excellent start with eight goals and two assists in just seven matches.

A huge fan of Real Madrid and then star player Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, Mbappé says the elite club "still gives him the same feeling as the little boy who dreamed of playing here".

"I had expected to play for the best club in the world and to receive a warm welcome from Real Madrid fans around the world. When I arrived here, I already had a certain status, but when you become a Real Madrid player, you reach a different level, a higher level," Mbappé says.

"I believe that if you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid," continued the striker, who has found 'more peace' here. "I wanted to get to know a new culture and adapt quickly to Spanish culture. Of course I still have to get used to it a bit, but I think it gets better every day."

"I have never had a moment here when I felt unhappy. Only at the beginning, when I did not have a home of my own. If you do not have your own place, you feel strange. You always long to go home, to be with your family. As soon as I had my own place, I was always happy in Madrid and in Spain."

He also says the club, the city and the country have lived up to his expectations. "Yes, one hundred per cent. Not even one per cent less than I expected. Playing at the Bernabéu every week is a privilege. So much support from the fans. In Spain I have found something I did not expect. I get support from all over Spain. I really like it here."

"It was the first time I left my country and it was an important moment in my life. I am very happy that I made this decision. Playing at the Bernabéu is always exciting because of its legendary status and history. Every match is a new opportunity," said Mbappé, who is focusing on Sunday. The always heated derby against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano is on the schedule then.