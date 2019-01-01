Kwadwo Asamoah hails 'amazing' Inter Milan fans after victory over SPAL

The 30-year old wing-back has praised the supporters for sticking with the Nerazzurri after a win that sent them top of the Serie A table

Kwadwo Asamoah has described the support of Milan fans as "amazing" after they claimed a precious 2-1 win over at the San Siro on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez scored two first half goals but the Nerazzurri had to hold their nerve in the second half after as SPAL got one back through Mattia Valoti.

The result means Inter have moved back to the top of the Serie A log after current champions drew at home to .

"Thank you for the amazing support! Important win," Asamoah posted on Twitter.

The international was included in a matchday squad for the first time since October 29. He was named among the substitutes but was unused.

The former man missed the entire month of November with a knee problem, with Inter claiming four wins in five competitive outings.

Asamoah will hope to finally be in action when Antonio Conte’s men host on Friday.