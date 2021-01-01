Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana and former Juventus and Inter Milan star seals Cagliari move

The 32-year-old is set to spend the remainder of the season with the Islanders

Italian side Cagliari have announced the signing of Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah.

The former Juventus and Udinese ace joins the Islanders as a free agent on a short-term deal which lasts until the end of the season.

He had been without a club since mutually parting ways with Inter Milan in October last year.

"Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquired the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah: The player has signed a contract that binds him to the club until the end of the current season," Cagliari, currently trapped in the Serie A relegation zone in 18th position, announced on their official website.

"Asamoah combines flair, power and speed. Particularly flexible, thanks to his qualities he can play both the role of a defensive back and as a midfielder, out wide or central, making himself precious both at tackling and pushing forward.

"Temper and dynamism: as he played 270 games in Serie A, he is the African player – along as Sulley Muntari – who collected the most appearances in the top flight in the era of three point to victory. A player of big depth arrives to play for the Rossoblu, he will be able to put available all his skills and experience at the highest levels to the team.

"Welcome to Cagliari, Kwadwo!"

Asamoah is a six-time winner of Serie A, claiming the honours during his six-year stay with Juventus between 2012 and 2018. While with the Old Lady, he also won the Coppa Italia title on four occasions and the Italian Super Cup three times.

He joined Juve from Udinese, with whom he spent four years, and left for Inter in 2018 after finding himself out of Antonio Conte's plans due to a combination of injury setbacks and loss of form.

The utility player, who can play in defence and in midfield, spent two years with the Nerazzurri, helping the club finish as runners-up in the Europa League last year.

At international level, the Accra-born, who last featured for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has featured in five editions of the continental showpiece with the Black Stars, in addition to playing at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.