Kundananji finishes top scorer as BIIK Kazygurt retain Kazakhstan Women's League title

The Zambian star was influential in Kaloyan Petkov's side excellent run to securing the domestic diadem for a record 14th time

Racheal Kundananji has clinched the top scorer gong and helped BIIK Kazygurt to retain the Kazakhstan Women's Premier League title.

Following Monday's 4-1 triumph over Koksetao, BIIK clinched a record 14th Kazakhstan crown and eighth in a row, with the Zambia international playing a crucial role in their final-day victory.

Before the encounter, the Zambian star had netted eight goals in four outings for the Kazakhstan giants but placed second on the scorers' chart, one short of the league's leading scorer.

The 20-year-old striker scored twice along with efforts from Yekaterina Babshuk and Gulnara Gabelia which ensured Kaloyan Petkov's side wrapped up the 2020 season on a high.

The triumph over Koksetao guaranteed their eighth win in eight league outings and confirmed their automatic qualification to the Round of 32 of the 2020-21 Uefa Women's .

BIIK will gear up for their Champions League Round of 32 draw on October 20 as they aim to surpass their Round of 16 feat in their last outing after a 7-0 aggregate loss to .

On her part, Kundananji's brace on the final day helped her to edge leading scorer and teammate Gabelia, on superior assists to clinch the coveted prize.

Her exploits this term also saw her surpass her debut season's feat when she managed only four goals and nine assists in 11 outings.

She also becomes the second Zambian female to clinch a golden boot in 2020 season after compatriot Barbra Banda won the gong, with 18 goals from 13 outings, for Shanghai Shengli in .

Both Zambian stars are likely to be on parade when the Southern Africa nation take on in a build-up to their Tokyo 2021 outing.