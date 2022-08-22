'Conte doesn't want me to have fun!' - Kulusevski reveals 'kill the opponent' message from Spurs boss

The Swedish attacker has joked about the advice he has received from his manager

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski has claimed that Antonio Conte "doesn't want me to have fun" while revealing that he has been told to show a more ruthless side of his game this season. The Sweden international has been a big hit since joining on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window and played a key role in Spurs' run to a top four finish and return to the Champions League.

Spurs have also made an unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign, with Kulusevski having managed a goal and an assist in his first three outings.

What has Kulusevksi said about Conte?

Kulusevski has been asked about how he can improve and explained he already knows what his manager wants from him.

"I don't know! I can attack the goal more, for sure. Sometimes I'm just in a different world when I play," he said.

"I feel so comfortable sometimes, so I just play and have fun, but he doesn't want me to have fun! He wants me to kill the opponent in a sporting way!"

The 22-year-old also revealed that Conte was furious with his players at half-time of Saturday's game against Wolves with the two teams going in at the break level at 0-0.

"He was angry, but we were all angry at ourselves. Early in the game, we didn't wake up, we didn't play good. We played a little bit with fear," he added.

"We have to improve. We have a good team like we showed in the second half, but we have to show that from the first minute. We have a lot of improvement to do."

Spurs went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a single goal from striker Harry Kane.

What did Kulusevski say about his Spurs form?

Kulusevski also spoke out about his form and feels he is in better shape than last season as he has had more time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

"I feel very good. I think I can do better, but the important thing is always to be humble, to work harder because we have a goal this season, and I think we can do it," he said.

getty

"For sure [having a pre-season helps]. You have more time to adapt. Last season you came into the game, and you had one chance. If you played bad, you did not play again. It was more pressure. Now I feel much better, a better start and physically in better form."

Tottenham return to action on Sunday in the Premier League against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.