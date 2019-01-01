Kuala Lumpur need miracle to maintain Super League status, says Rosle

Kuala Lumpur's defeat to Felda United in their bottom-of-the-table Super League clash on Wednesday means that they are now in last place.

Goals by Khairul Amri Kamal (41') and Zahril Azri Zabri (64') at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium ensured that the City Boys' survival is practically out of their own hands, as their remaining matches will be against the much-fancied JDT and .

Speaking to the press after the match, KL's caretaker coach Rosle Derus remarked that his charges played well initially, but lost their shape after conceding the first goal.

"Tactically, the team was still in shape and compact in the first half, but after conceding, they were simply disorganised in midfield in their desperation to find a goal. Individual mistakes were made too... and in the end we didn't do enough to win the game.

"Realistically, our way now is difficult but we have to push forward. We may need a miracle in the final two matches, so we'll see what will happen," he remarked.

