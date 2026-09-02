Anis Hadj Moussa is not leaving Feyenoord. Club watcher Martijn Krabbendam made that clear on Wednesday on the Transfer Deadline Show on Voetbal International. Journalist Santi Aouna had earlier reported that Al-Ittihad had made a bid of €30 million for the forward.

After checking with Feyenoord, Krabbendam insisted a transfer 'is not going to happen'. ''No, no, Hadj Moussa is not leaving. I checked it with Feyenoord. That is not the case. I asked the people inside Feyenoord and they say: just check the source. It is not going to happen.''

He said Al-Ahli had already tried earlier in the window. ''Al-Ahli came at the start of the window with thirty million, but Hadj Moussa himself did not want to go there. That did not go through. Selling your only real difference-maker on the final evening, Feyenoord are not going to do that'', the Feyenoord watcher says with certainty that the forward will stay at Feyenoord.

Krabbendam also pointed to Feyenoord's earlier sale of Ayase Ueda and argued the club cannot afford to lose Hadj Moussa as well. ''You have already shown your top scorer the door. Would you even continue with the season then? I checked it with Feyenoord. If it does happen: don't shoot the messenger. Then they lied to me. But they won't do that.''

With the window about to shut, Feyenoord will not sell one of their biggest names. ''It is simply too late. Feyenoord are already struggling to bring in a left winger. I just do not believe it. They are already standing still now. The news is actually that nothing will be added at Feyenoord tonight.''

Dutch clubs can buy players until Wednesday 23:59. Saudi Pro League clubs such as Al-Ittihad can still add players to their squad until 6 September. That means the Saudi side could yet come back in for the winger.

In recent months, Hadj Moussa has been linked with various clubs. Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Sporting Portugal were among those mentioned, without a deal being struck.

His Feyenoord contract runs until mid-2030. Transfermarkt currently values Hadj Moussa at €23 million.