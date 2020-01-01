Kounde reiterates Sevilla commitment amid Real Madrid link

The 21-year-old reveals he has developed since his arrival at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and hopes to continue his stay with the club

Jules Kounde has stated he will remain with Spanish side beyond this summer despite being linked with a move to rivals .

The 21-year-old centre-back teamed up with the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit last summer from side .

The French-born Beninese delivered solid defensive performances in his debut campaign, featuring in 40 games across all competitions.

The defender has subsequently been linked to the 34-time Spanish champions following his displays for the Nervionenses, but has explained he will be staying at Sevilla, where he has experienced growth in his career.

"I am a Sevilla player, I'm fine here. There is a phrase that we repeat a lot and sometimes it seems that it is said without thinking, but the reality is that in the world of football we never know what will happen,” Kounde said.

“At the moment I am a Sevilla player and I'm very focused on what we have to do as a team. I'm staying at Sevilla.

“Right now I don't think about a long-term future, what I know is that I'm happy at Sevilla and very grateful because it is an honour to be in this club, in which I have grown a lot. I am happy.

"I have grown a lot, I have improved in many things, such as my concentration, an aspect in which I have improved a lot, and also technically.

“When I arrived I needed some time to adapt since we play faster here and the squad is different, with more quality than the team I came from.

“I have also grown in the aerial game and tactically because we watch a lot of videos and I talk a lot with the coach and the coaching staff. My goal every year is to grow as a footballer and progress. It's what motivates me.”

Kounde made nine appearances in the as Julen Lopetegui‘s men beat Milan in the final to clinch the title.

The Beninese is delighted to win his first career trophy and relishes the opportunity to play in the , while hoping to help the Nervionenses secure victory over in the Super Cup final on September 24.

"It was incredible [winning the Europa League]. We compete at a very high level, against teams that are from the Champions League, such as Inter, and ,” he continued.

“My first title has been a major one, one of the most important in Europe and in addition to the way we do it, against high-level rivals.

"It [Champions League] is the most beautiful competition for a player and for a club, but now we have a super game in the Super Cup against the best team in the world. At the moment, it is a good challenge that will help us to see where we are as a team.

"I see the team trained to beat Bayern. I am sure that we will stand up and that we will compete very well. We have a chance to beat them even if it is a very big team with very talented footballers.

“If you prepare for a final and you don't go thinking that you can win it, it is better not to show up. Whenever we play any match I always believe we can win it, and that is the mentality with which we have to go. The only way to prepare for a match is with a winning mentality."

Kounde will hope to help Sevilla compete for title in the 2020-21 season after they finished fourth last season.