Koulibaly reveals 'intense' Sarri dragged him away from son's birth to sit on Napoli bench

The Senegal defender was called from his wife's bedside for the sake of 22 minutes of action but says the story shows everything he loves about Naples

Kalidou Koulibaly says Maurizio Sarri dragged him from his wife’s bedside after the birth of his first son, only to put him on the bench.

Back in January 2016, the defender had been in a video analysis session ahead of a game with when his wife called him.

Initially reluctant to answer because of the “very intense” Sarri, he eventually took the call and was told his wife Charline was going into labour – but his coach’s need was apparently just as severe.

He told the Players’ Tribune: ““Sarri looks at me and says, “No, no, no. I need you tonight, Kouli. I really need you. You can’t go.”

“I say, “This is the birth of my son, Mister. You can do whatever you want to me. Fine me, suspend me, I don’t care. I am going.”

“Sarri looks so stressed, and he is smoking his cigarette. Smoking, smoking, thinking … then finally he says, “O.K., O.K., you can go to the clinic. But you have to be back for the match tonight. I need you, Kouli!””

Having reached the accord Koulibaly, then 24, raced across Naples in time for the birth of ‘a little Neapolitan’, his first son, Seni.

But within a couple of hours, Koulibaly’s phone was ringing again. It was Sarri, desperate for his centre-half to get back in time in time for Napoli’s pre-match build-up.

Ever the professional, the defender said he didn’t want to let his team-mates down. So, with his wife’s blessing, he returned to Stadio San Paolo to ready himself for the game.

“I am getting ready to play, and Sarri comes into the dressing room and puts up the team sheet. And I am looking… looking… looking,” he said.

“My number is not there. I said, “Mister! Are you kidding me?”

“He said, “What? It is my choice.”

“I said, “Mister! My son! My wife! I left them! You said you needed me!”

“He said, “Yes, we need you on the bench.””

One way or another, Sarri’s plans seemed to pay off. Despite going 1-0 down within three minutes of the game, Napoli eventually turned things round to win 3-1, a fitting first birthday present for the newborn.

Koulibaly did play, coming on for the final 22 minutes of the game as Sarri looked to close things out.

“Maybe you think this is a negative story,” he added.

“But for me, this story is everything that I love about Napoli. If I have to explain it, then you won’t understand. It is like trying to explain a joke.

“You just have to come to the city and then you will feel it. It is crazy, yes. But it is warm.”