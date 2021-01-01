Koulibaly receives seventh career red card as Napoli secure victory over Benevento

The Senegal international was sent off but the Parthenopeans managed to secure all three points at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Benevento in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The 29-year-old was handed his 16th league start but did not complete the encounter after he was punished for indiscipline.

Notwithstanding Koulibaly receiving a red card at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli managed to hold on to their lead in the game to continue in the winning ways after ending their losing run against Granada last time out.

Algeria international Faouzi Ghoulam led the charge for Napoli opening goal as Dries Mertens tucked home his effort in the 34th minute.

After the restart, Benevento pushed for an equalizer, forcing Koulibaly to receive a yellow card as he tried to thwart the attack of the Sorcerers.

Matteo Politano doubled the Parthenopeans’ lead in the 66th minute, pouncing on a loose ball before firing his effort into the back of the net from close range.

With nine minutes before the end of the game, Koulibaly was shown his second yellow card and subsequently sent off after a reckless challenge on Gaetano Letizia.

The 29-year-old has now been sent off seven times in his career, receiving his first red card in 2011 during his time with Metz against Clermont.

Koulibaly also saw a red card during Napoli’s game against Sampdoria in 2014, and against Fiorentina in 2018.

He was sent off twice in 2019 and got a red card when Senegal faced Burkina Faso in 2017 during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Napoli have now moved to the sixth spot on the Serie A table with 43 points from 23 games following their victory over Benevento.

Koulibaly will be expected to miss Napoli’s next league outing against Sassuolo on March 3 while his teammate and Nigeria international Victor Osimhen will look to return to action in the encounter.

The Super Eagles forward suffered head trauma against Atalanta on February 21 but has been cleared of any damages.

Koulibaly has featured 27 times across all competitions for Gennaro Gattuso’s men in the 2020-21 season.