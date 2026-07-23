Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have received a major boost in their preparations for the new season, with fierce competition awaiting them across every front.

The club are chasing a clean sweep of silverware after a disappointing campaign that yielded only the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, despite the galaxy of stars at their disposal.

Read also: To write history: Harry Kane delivers a blow to Al-Hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly returned to full training on Thursday after passing a medical on his thigh injury.

His return puts to bed the rumours that had painted the defender as carrying a chronic problem, along with fan calls to part ways with the Senegalese.

Koulibaly is under contract with Al-Hilal until the end of next season. Reports suggest, though, that he will feature only on the club's Asian list.



