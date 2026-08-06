Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has addressed the rumours over the future of French winger Michael Olise, sparked by a string of dazzling displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Olise lit up the tournament with a record seven assists, driving France to a fourth-place finish.

Several reports have flagged Real Madrid as the frontrunners for his signature, with the Spanish giants pushing to land him during the current summer window.

Asked about a possible exit at a press conference on Thursday, Kompany was blunt: "This matter has never been raised with me."

The Belgian faced questions too about the child support dispute involving Olise's daughter and his former girlfriend Fatma Zonbrisher. He shut that line down, as reported by "Foot Mercato": "Private life remains private. It is none of your business. He is now on holiday and he deserves it."

Olise was one of Bayern's standout performers last season. He powered the Bavarians to a domestic treble and a Champions League semi-final.