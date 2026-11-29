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Matchday 13 of the 2026-27 Serie A season promised a big clash, but Como-Juventus as a contest lasted just five minutes. That was how long it took Kolo Muani to ruin Juventus' evening. He saw red for lashing out with an open-handed blow to Valle's face, leaving Luciano Spalletti and his team-mates in huge difficulty.

Como's eventual 3-0 win at the Sinigaglia was a direct consequence of the Frenchman's actions. Cesc Fabregas patiently reshaped his side, who made the most of the mistakes their opponents inevitably made.

Da Cunha won a free-kick after a careless foul by Cambiaso, and Nico Paz's opener followed, confirmed by goal-line technology. Two short clearances by the Juventus defence led to Douvikas' second after Ricci's shot was deflected into his path. The two goalscorers then combined for a third, with Douvikas striking a superb first-time shot across goal from Nico Paz's assist. The first-half losses of Milla and Valle mattered little. Como dominated the game and the space, allowing Juventus just one real chance, which Woltemade failed to take.

The 3-0 scoreline was deserved and boosts Como's position in the table. They have temporarily overtaken Milan, who play at Cagliari tomorrow, to move into fourth place. Juventus must again consider Kolo Muani's impact on the team. They also face a table in which Como, and therefore fourth place, are now eight points ahead.

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COMO-JUVENTUS 3-0

SCORERS: 45+1' Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C), 80' Douvikas (C)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



90' Nico Paz has the game's final effort, shooting again from the edge of the area and forcing another save from Vicario.



83' Como give the ball away to Alajbegovic in the attacking third as they play out. The Bosnian drives into the box and hits a firm right-footed shot that Kempf blocks at the last moment.



80' GOAL - Nico Paz beats Conceicao with a flick over his head, then heads the ball on to Douvikas. He adjusts in an instant and hits the bouncing ball first time across Vicario and into the far corner.



64' GOAL - The ball ricochets around the Juventus box. They fail to clear it properly, then Vicario comes out to punch ahead of Douvikas. Ricci collects the ball on the edge of the area, and the Juventus defence deflects the former Milan player's first-time shot. It falls to Douvikas, who beats Vicario with a low finish from close range.



55' CHANCE - Woltemade threads a dangerous through-ball to McKennie, but Butez times his charge off his line perfectly to beat the American to it.



47' CHANCE - Ricci takes a corner from the left and Ramon rises unmarked at the far post, but cannot direct his header towards Vicario's goal.



45+1' GOAL - Da Cunha beats Cambiaso on the right and wins a free-kick, which Nico Paz takes. The Argentine catches the Juventus defence out. Vicario gets the ball out of the goal, but too late: referee Mariani's watch vibrates to confirm the 1-0 lead through goal-line technology.



38' CHANCE - Como shoot from inside the box again, and Vicario dives to his left to deny Nico Paz. Play stops for offside.



36' DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FABREGAS - Both Milla and Valle have physical problems, so Fabregas makes two substitutions midway through the first half. Valle had also picked up a booking in the incident that led to Kolo Muani's red card. Ricci and Kaiki come on in their places.



34' HUGE CHANCE - A superb Juventus passing move ends with a one-two between Cambiaso and Woltemade on the edge of the box. The Bremen-born striker produces a stunning first-time touch with the outside of his boot and finds himself one-on-one with Butez, who rushes out. Woltemade lifts the ball over him, but it goes just over.



33' CHANCE - Como attack down the right again and work the ball to Yan Couto on the edge of the box. The former Dortmund player hits a powerful, low shot, but Vicario saves it.



20' CHANCE - Juventus break quickly and directly. McKennie reaches the edge of the penalty area, cuts inside and sends Valle to the ground before finding Koopmeiners in the middle. He shifts the ball onto his left foot and shoots, but Butez gets down to hold it.



14' Vicario saves again, this time from Nico Paz's contested header inside the six-yard box following Baturina's knockdown.



5' RED CARD - As Juventus break, Valle grabs Kolo Muani to stop him getting away. The French striker reacts by freeing himself with an open-handed punch to the Como full-back's face. Mariani does not see it, but the assistant alerts him. Kolo Muani sees red and Valle gets a yellow card.



4' CHANCE - Da Cunha gets away from Lucumi and shoots hard towards the far post, but Vicario dives to turn it behind for a corner.



0' Kick-off at the Sinigaglia stadium at 8.45pm



MATCH INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

COMO-JUVENTUS: MATCH DETAILS



Como-Juventus 3-0



Scorers: 45+1' Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C), 80' Douvikas (C)



COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah (70' Kempf), Valle (36' Kaiki); Milla (36' Ricci), Perrone; Da Cunha (70' Liberali), Paz, Baturina; Douvikas (84' Papaccioli).

Substitutes: Vigorito, Sanchez, Caqueret, Diao, Dossena, Lahdo, Goldaniga, Smolcic, Addai.

Manager: Cesc Fàbregas



JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Vicario; Kalulu (82' Cabal), Bremer, Lucumí, Celik (89' Gatti); McKennie, Sarr (70' Alajbegovic), Koopmeiners, Cambiaso (70' Conceicao); Kolo Muani, Woltemade (70' Ekhator).

Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Kelly, Zhegrova, Douglas Luiz, Boga, Rugani.

Manager: Luciano Spalletti.



Referee: Mariani

Booked: Valle (C), Da Cunha (C)

Sent off: Kolo Muani (J)