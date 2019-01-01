Koke: VAR will give Atletico's Morata a goal one day

The midfielder believes technology will one day lend a hand to his team-mate, who has had two memorable goals waved off recently

Koke said the VAR will give Alvaro Morata a goal "one day" after the forward had his header ruled out by the video assistant referee in the victory over .

Morata thought he had opened his Atletico account in Wednesday's 2-0 last 16 first-leg triumph at home to Juventus in Madrid, however, the VAR intervened in the second half.

The 26-year-old, who was denied by the VAR in the derby loss to on February 9, headed past Wojciech Szczesny and celebrated passionately but a review found he had pushed Giorgio Chiellini.

Morata is yet to score since arriving from side on an 18-month loan deal last month and asked about the Spaniard post-match, Atletico midfielder Koke told reporters: "In the end, VAR will one day give Morata a goal.

"He has scored two goals that have been cancelled. If they cancel it, sometimes it is a goal and sometimes it is not. You have to respect the decisions. We respect the referees and we continue with the dynamic of trying to win games and score more goals in case they are cancelled."

Defensive duo Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin were the unlikely goalscorers for Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico were unfortunate not to end the match with a greater advantage after Diego Costa spurned a golden opportunity early in the second half and Antoine Griezmann saw his shot pushed onto the crossbar by Szczesny.

"Very happy for the victory but there isn't anything done," Koke said. "We know about Juventus' quality, their potential... they're one of the best teams in the world. We are happy with the result, but nothing is decided yet. It is going to be a great battle in Turin, like a war. We'll need a perfect game to get through.

There are certain nights we will never forget...

We enjoyed a magic win and a spectacular atmosphere tonight at the Wanda @Metropolitano !

Thank you, Atleti Family, for making this possible #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/BtJSfuKNdf — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 21, 2019

"Juventus are one of the best in the world, and you should never presume an Italian team dead, and neither Juventus. We are going to try to compete, to play a perfect game, as we did today, to be able to get through"

It proved to be a frustrating evening for former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who was seen gesturing during and after the match .

Ronaldo held up his hands to indicate the five Champions League titles he has won – four with Madrid and one with – on the pitch and when he walked through the mixed zone.

"On the field I did not see anything," Koke added. "Maybe he was greeting someone. If you have five Champions League titles, then congratulate him. We cannot say anything else either."