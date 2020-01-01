Koita grabs brace to inspire Kasimpasa to victory over Denizlispor

The Guinea international played a significant role as Fuat Capa’s men clinched their fifth win of the season

Bengali-Fode Koita scored twice as Kasimpasa secured a 3-2 victory over Denizlispor in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 30-year-old was handed his fifth start of the season and made a vital contribution to help the Apaches return to winning ways after losing against last time out.

The Guinea international opened the scoring for Fuat Capa’s men in the 36th minute with a fine individual effort.

Denizlispor levelled proceedings in the 39th minute through Recep Niyaz but the goal was shortlived as Kasimpasa got back to the driving seat three minutes later.

Completing his brace, Koita fired home a well-taken effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Cenk Gonen.

After the restart, the Apaches continued to dominate proceedings and rightly got their third goal in the 51st minute.

Kevin Varga found the back of the net with an impressive strike which sealed the victory despite a late effort from Hugo Rodallega.

Koita featured for 86 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Alan while Mali international Hadi Sacko was on parade for 70 minutes before making ways for Fede Varela but could not help his side to avoid the defeat.

The win ensured Kasimpasa climbed to the sixth spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 18 points from 12 games.

Koita has now scored four goals in seven league games this season for the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit.

The forward has been with Kasimpasa since January 2016 when he teamed up with the club from .

The attacker has scored 25 league goals in 93 appearances since his arrival at the club, helping them to finish in mid-table last season.

Koita will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances when Kasimpasa take on Muglaspor in a Cup tie on December 15.