Kodjia: Al Gharafa complete signing of Aston Villa striker

The Ivory Coast international featured six times in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side before departing

Al Gharafa have announced the signing of 's Ivorian forward Jonathan Kodjia, who joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The forward, who joined the club for £16 million in 2016, featured 39 times in the Championship last term, but could only make six Premier League appearances for the Villans in the top flight this season.

He scored nine times for Dean Smith’s charges last term as they secured promotion via the play-offs, but couldn’t open his account in the big time in his few appearances.

His last match was in Villa’s 2-1 win against at Turf Moor, where he replaced Wesley in the 71st minute.

Kodjia last got on the score sheet for Aston Villa in their 5-0 thrashing of understrength in the quarter-final of the League Cup in mid-December.

His brace against the Reds were his only goals this season for the Birmingham-based outfit.

The 30-year-old forward moves to seeking to help his new side Al Gharafa in their quest to catch leaders Al Duhail in the Stars League.

📸| جوناثان كودجيا يخوض مرانه الأول رفقة فهود #الغرافة 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/4jkoZQPeoB — Al Gharafa SC (@ALGHARAFACLUB) January 19, 2020

They trail the table-topping side - which have 30 points - by 10, with 12 games played this season.

Fourth-placed Al Gharafa play host to second-placed Al Rayyan on Thursday, January 23 as they seek to put an end to a two-game losing streak.

Kodjia may play a part in the fixture or may have to wait another week to make his bow, with his new side’s next fixture not coming until January 31 when they face Qatar SC.