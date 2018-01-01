Kodjia & Abraham rescue point for Aston Villa vs. Stoke City

The duo were on hand to help their side come back twice to avoid a home defeat, in a game that saw Afobe net his sixth goal of the season

Jonathan Kodjia and Tammy Abraham were the key men as secured a 2-2 draw with in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.

The game looked to have been won by the visitors after Benik Afobe’s converted a penalty 12 minutes from time but the Cote d’Ivoire international, on as a second-half substitute snatched a point for his side at home.

An entertaining opening 45 minutes ended a stalemate before Stoke took the lead two minutes after the restart through midfielder Joe Allen.

Kodjia was brought on for winger Anwar El-Ghazi few minutes after the hour mark and was crucial to Villa’s response, winning the penalty that was converted by Abraham for the youngster’s 12th goal of the season.

In the 78th minute, five after Villa’s equaliser, Afobe sent his side back in front, in a similar fashion but Kodjia, off a Yannick Bolasie cross, ensured Dean Smith’s men extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

They maintain their slot in the log, placed eighth after 22 league games. They face table-toppers next Sunday.