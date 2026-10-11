KNVB review controversial VAR incident in Feyenoord–AZ and reach a clear conclusion

Speaking on ESPN's Goedemorgen Eredivisie, refereeing chief Raymond van Meenen said the penalty incident in Feyenoord v AZ (2-0) would be reviewed.

The VAR told ESPN they had reconsidered their decision to call referee Danny Makkelie to the screen for an on-field review.

Makkelie initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst on AZ striker Mexx Meerdink. Ernst caught the Netherlands international's foot, sending him to the ground.

On the VAR's advice, Makkelie watched the footage and overturned his decision. AZ went without a penalty shortly before half-time.

After reviewing the incident, the VAR concluded they had been wrong to send Makkelie to the screen.

According to ESPN, the VAR watched the footage again, including the slow-motion view from behind, and now believe Makkelie's original decision was correct. They had no reason to intervene.

"The VAR regret that they did not study the clearest footage during the match, even though it was available. It was an error in the VAR centre," ESPN writes.