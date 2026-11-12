Share Follow GOAL on Google

I have reviewed the source text. Note the factual content as written: it attributes Jürgen Klopp as head coach of the Germany national team. Per the strict translation mandate, I translate exactly as written without correcting the source. Jürgen Klopp, the head coach of the Germany national team, spoke about the clash with Serbia scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, in the UEFA Nations League, stressing that he is looking forward to the test awaiting his team.

Advertisement

At the pre-match press conference, Klopp addressed the strange atmosphere awaiting the game. Only around 5,000 Serbian children will be allowed in, the result of a UEFA sanction on the Serbian Football Association that bars ordinary fans from attending.

Joking about the young crowd, Klopp said: "So, tomorrow we will have to send 5,000 Serbian children back home thinking that football does not always bring victory, but they will get another chance next time. I do not want to threaten anyone, but our aim is to win the match, even though it will be played in front of children."

On the game itself, the German coach said: "I am looking forward to it. It is a test for us. We do all this while keeping one ultimate goal in front of our eyes, which is to be ready to compete. Tomorrow's match is a genuinely competitive encounter, and I expect it to be extremely difficult."

Read also

Former Liverpool star: Arnold should move to Bayern Munich

Advertisement Advertisement

Cucurella to the German fans: the referee is the one who made the mistake, not me!

Related Topics

Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

He added: "It (the match) will be a real test to find out where we currently stand and how far we have come. We of course want to show that we have used the time well. We still have a few hours left to achieve that, so that everyone can see what we will produce on the pitch. And as I said, I am looking forward to the match."

"The exclusion of Wael Mihya"

Klopp also hit back at headlines claiming Wael Mihya had been dropped from the Germany squad for Serbia. The decision is no punishment and no sign the coach has given up on the youngster, he insisted. It simply comes down to the number of players allowed in the matchday squad.

Advertisement

Klopp said: "I would like to talk about Wael Mihya, because the matter has turned into a headline saying he has been excluded from the squad. This is completely far from the truth of what happened, it is just nonsense. We have of course not excluded him."

He added: "I spoke with Wael beforehand, and unless anything changes, he will not be in the matchday squad. We want him to live this experience fully. When I imagine myself at 17 years old, and someone tells me I could be part of a team at this level, I would have seized any available opportunity to achieve that."

Advertisement

He continued: "That is exactly the situation. He is training superbly and is in very good form, but he has not been excluded. He is here with us."

The German Football Association had confirmed Mihya would miss out against Serbia despite travelling with the squad to Belgrade. Klopp named 24 players, one more than the 23 permitted by UEFA Nations League regulations.

Advertisement

Who is Wael Mihya?

Just 17, Mihya is one of German football's brightest rising talents and operates in midfield for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He holds both German and Moroccan nationality but represents Germany at age-group level.

Advertisement

Born on 31 December 2008, Mihya joined the Mönchengladbach academy aged eight and has already smashed a string of club records. He became the youngest player to pull on the shirt in the German Cup in October 2025, then the youngest in the club's history to appear in the Bundesliga when he faced Wolfsburg that December.