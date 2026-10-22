Klopp drops a bombshell: I hate the aggression of Real Madrid's defenders, and I'll support Barcelona in the Clasico

With the world waiting on El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has broken his silence and nailed his colours to the mast. His verdict lands as a psychological blow to Real Madrid ahead of the Camp Nou clash. He will watch the match, he says, just as he has at every stage of his life.

The Germany national team coach seized on the break between Bayern Munich and Arsenal's Champions League fixtures to reveal where he stands on next Sunday's eagerly awaited Clasico at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona against Real Madrid is an event not to be missed, insisted the former Liverpool manager. "Of course I will watch the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. I have watched this match at every stage of my life."

The greatness of this competition, Klopp admitted, makes it essential viewing for any football fan, whatever their experience. His comments were reported by the Spanish newspaper "Sport".

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Asked about his historical preferences, Klopp surprised everyone with a frank admission. He had leaned towards Barcelona in the past, he revealed, because of Real Madrid's defensive style.

"I used to be more of a Barcelona fan because I was against the behaviour of Pepe and Real Madrid's other defenders," he said, a nod to the era in which the Portuguese defender became known for his violent tackles.

Who will Klopp support in the Clasico?

Power in Spanish football has shifted over the years, yet Klopp still backs Barcelona. This time, though, for purely technical reasons.

"Today I support the better team, and looking at the current situation, that team is most likely Barcelona," he added, tipping the Catalan side as the clear favourites for next Sunday.

There will be a special German flavour to this Clasico. Following Antonio Rudiger's retirement from international football, Karim Adeyemi will be the only German on the pitch, and he will be wearing a Barcelona shirt.

Klopp confirmed he will be watching Barcelona's left winger closely. He praised Adeyemi's perfect adaptation to Hansi Flick's style and his notable improvement in recent weeks. The winger returned to the national team during the last international break after rediscovering his form, having missed the 2026 World Cup on the back of limited appearances with Dortmund.

Klopp's comments arrive at a contrasting moment for the two sides. Real Madrid are delivering their best results of the season despite a level that has not convinced everyone. Barcelona, meanwhile, go into the Clasico off the back of their first defeat of the campaign.



