His contract expires this summer and he has not signed an extension. Instead, the Real Madrid superstar is joining Swiss sports brand On as their global brand ambassador.

Mbappe had been with Nike since the age of eight and most recently wore the US company's Mercurial models. From now on, though, he will wear On boots. Best known for running shoes and sportswear since its founding in 2010, On announced the deal alongside Mbappe. The Frenchman will "work directly with On's product teams", the company said in a statement.

On make their move on the football market with Mbappe

Looking ahead to the new partnership, Mbappe said: "From the very beginning, what excited me about On was the opportunity to build something completely new together that will help shape the football of tomorrow. I want to contribute my experience and my perspective to what we are developing, push the boundaries of what is possible through innovation, and in doing so always remain true to the joy of football. We share the same dream - and this is only the beginning."

On co-founder and co-CEO David Allemann also welcomed the collaboration with the French superstar. "With Kylian, we have the perfect partner to dream about what football can one day be."

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Mbappe is not the only big name joining On's football division. The Zurich-based company also announced that France legend Thierry Henry will serve as Director of Football in future. According to media reports, Henry had already been working behind the scenes for the company since 2025 and is said to have played a key role in convincing Mbappe to switch to On.

Since 2019, tennis legend Roger Federer has also been a co-owner of On. The company are now making an ambitious push into the football market. At the heart of it is the specially developed LightSpray technology, with a robot producing the shoe upper from a continuous thread. Mbappe is set to support the development of new football boots with his expertise.