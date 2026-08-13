King of professionalism: Al-Hilal on one side, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli on the other!

Al-Hilal have installed themselves as kings on the throne of the Saudi Roshn League in the professional era, despite failing to lift the title in the last two seasons.

The new season kicks off today, Thursday, with three matches: Abha against Al-Hazm, Al-Shabab facing Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Ahli hosting Al-Diriyah.

This marks the nineteenth season of the Saudi League in the professional era, dating back to the launch of its first edition in 2008-2009.

Across the previous 18 seasons, Al-Hilal have been the true leaders of Saudi football. They have claimed the title on 8 occasions, a rate approaching 50 per cent. That is an extremely high figure.

Consider the scale of it. Al-Hilal have won as many titles as Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli combined.

Al-Nassr rank as the second most prolific champions of the professional era, with 4 titles. Their most recent arrived last season, ending a full seven-year drought.

Al-Ittihad sit third with 3 titles, the last of them two seasons ago under French coach Laurent Blanc.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, have won just a single crown, secured alongside historic coach Christian Gross in 2015-2016. That matches the tally of Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab.

Al-Hilal begin their own Roshn League campaign tomorrow, Friday, hosting Al-Faisaly at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh.