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The situation surrounding Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich has become extraordinary. The German attacking midfielder has had several spells on the sidelines this season because of a neurological condition that affects him. He's available again, but doubts remain over whether he'll ever return to his best.

Senior figures at the Bavarian club have discussed it publicly. Honorary president Uli Hoeness spoke first: "He is still receiving his money. But imagine if Bayern questioned his contract, saying that what he can offer today no longer matches what was agreed."

Board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge followed: "We need to speak to the family, the player and, above all, the agency, because these figures, I'm sorry to say, are no longer sustainable. What we know, unfortunately, suggests he will not return to his previous level, the one he showed so many times in this stadium. We all want to see him return, ideally in the best possible condition. But what happens if that is not the case? We still have to think about the finances."

Musiala is under contract for 25 million a year, a figure that becomes a heavy burden on a club's finances if his performances do not match it. The comments have caused a stir in Germany, sparking controversy over whether money and health should be discussed in public.

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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has openly challenged the club's approach: "What I don't understand is the way all this is being communicated publicly. This must never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club is bigger than us, the players, but it is not bigger than a human being. It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of Bayern Munich. When it comes to players' performances, criticism is legitimate and we have to accept it. It's part of the job. But this was about a different issue, one that should have been resolved internally, not publicly."