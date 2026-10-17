Kimmich fears Olise's absence against Arsenal, and Kane urges his replacement to seize the opportunity

Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich star, has stressed the difficulty of the upcoming clash with Arsenal next Wednesday, in the third round of matches in the UEFA Champions League, with France's Michael Olise unavailable through suspension after being sent off during the 3-3 draw with Viking in the previous round.

Speaking in comments carried by "Sky", Kimmich said of the Arsenal encounter: "We have one or two players carrying a few knocks after today's match (the 6-1 win over Leipzig in the Bundesliga), and I hope it's nothing serious."

The Germany international continued: "Michael Olise won't be available because of the red card. Obviously that makes things more difficult for us, especially when it comes to replacing a player like him, in a big match like this."

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"But we have a lot of quality in the squad, and we'll give everything we have," he added. "I'm really looking forward to the match."

Harry Kane also had his say on the Olise absence, and the Bayern striker reckons it hands somebody else a chance to prove what they can do.

The England star said: "Of course we'll miss one of our players, and now other players have to step up and take their chance. That's the nature of the competition at Bayern Munich."

Important timing

Kane praised his side's performance against Leipzig, considering that the emphatic win came at an important time, following two results that had not matched the team's ambitions.

"It was a great match," he said. "I think after the last two results, it was important that we sent a message, and we did that from the first minute. I feel we created enough chances to win and to score in the last few matches, but of course we didn't get the results we wanted."

His verdict on the mood around the club was blunt: "When we don't win, there's always more talk and the usual noise. So it was important that we kept calm and avoided mistakes, and that's what we did from start to finish. The performance was excellent. When you score 6 goals against an opponent like Leipzig, you can feel very proud."



