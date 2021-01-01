Khalid Jamil heaps praise on Lalengmawia: Never seen a player like him!

The interim coach of NorthEast United credited his players for another fine performance against Mumbai City FC…

NorthEast United won their third consecutive game on the trot under interim coach Khalid Jamil as they downed Mumbai City FC 2-1 on Saturday evening. With this win, NorthEast are now placed fourth on the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 21 points, level on third placed FC Goa whom they next face on Thursday.

Khalid Jamil mentioned that his players were aware of Mumbai City FC’s attacking threat but still managed to play their natural game.

“As I said, it is because of the players. They're working very hard. I just tell them to play their normal game. We got two early goals. We kept well. We finished the first half 2-0. They also played good. They have quality players. They also tried but we worked hard and got what we want,” observed Jamil.

“I don't know about them. But we played hard. They're on top of the league. Everyone was motivated. They know it will not be an easy game and that it will be a difficult one,” he added.

Deshorn Brown scored a brace inside the opening 10 minutes but also had a couple of opportunities to add to his tally and complete his hat-trick. The former Aizawl FC coach was pleased with the performance of Brown and hailed him as a player who puts the team above his own interests.

“He is one of the strikers who never think about his goals. He thinks about the team and we have won. That's (two goals for him) a plus point,” said Jamil.

Jamil was asked to share what his instructions were for his players, especially in the final quarter of the game when Mumbai City FC threw the kitchen sink at them.

“We just told them to keep it simple and play a simple game. We have Subhasish (Roy Chowdhury), (Provat) Lakra. (Luis) Machado was supplying the balls well. Everyone was working hard,” he mentioned.

Lalengmawia was amongst the standout performers for NorthEast United as he, along with Khassa Camara, kept a check on influential midfielder Hugo Boumous.

“Frankly speaking, he is one of the best midfielders in India. I don’t need to tell him to do this and that. He always has the same energy and rhythm. Even during my playing career, I have never seen a player like him. I think he’s one of the best players,” remarked Jamil.

NorthEast United are back in action on Thursday against FC Goa, whom Jamil described as ‘one of the best teams.’

“We are thinking about the next game and that is against FC Goa. They're one of the best team. We have to prepare for them,” signed off Jamil.