Brandt registered his first two assists in an Ajax shirt as the Dutch record champions won 2-1 away at Sparta Rotterdam on matchday 10 of the Eredivisie.

In the 22nd minute, the 30-year-old helped create Abdellah Ouazane's opener. Twenty metres from goal, Brandt played an excellent one-two with the 17-year-old Moroccan, who scored superbly from the edge of the box. Jens Toornstra equalised for Sparta in the 43rd minute, but the visitors struck back before half-time.

Brandt was involved again, carrying the ball on a counter-attack from his own half to the edge of the opposition penalty area. He found striker Tolu Arokodare, who coolly slotted home (45+1).

Julian Brandt creates the most chances at Ajax

Despite scoring eight goals so far, Brandt had also been a major influence on Ajax's attack as a creator. The former BVB star has created more Eredivisie chances than any other Ajax player to date. In the 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen on matchday eight, Brandt created eight chances, more than all his team-mates combined (five).

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Until Sunday afternoon, one thing had held Brandt back: his team-mates had failed to convert the chances he created. He had to wait until matchday 10 for his first assist for Ajax, whom he joined on a free transfer in the summer after his contract in Dortmund expired. Then he added a second.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves Julian Brandt after dreadful misplaced pass

Brandt almost gifted the hosts a 2-2 equaliser in the 59th minute at Sparta. His dreadful misplaced pass towards ter Stegen near his own penalty area went straight to Sparta's Mitchell van Bergen, who shot with only the German Ajax goalkeeper to beat. Ter Stegen reacted superbly to keep the ball out, and Brandt immediately went over to give his compatriot a grateful high five.

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Throughout the second half, the Germany international goalkeeper repeatedly denied Sparta during spells of pressure, producing several outstanding reflex saves. Shortly before the end, though, he missed a cross, only for the Rotterdam side to fail to capitalise.

Ajax's win took them above PSV Eindhoven, who had earlier drawn 1-1 with Feyenoord. Brandt and his team-mates also cut the gap to the league leaders from Rotterdam to three points.