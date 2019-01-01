Kevin-Prince Boateng’s Fiorentina edge past AC Milan

La Viola moved into the top half of the Serie A log with victory in the backyard of the Rossoneri

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season, with a resounding 3-1 win over at the San Siro on Sunday night.

La Viola came into this clash on the back of a midweek 2-1 home win against , which was their maiden league win of the campaign.

They continued from where they left off as Erick Pulgar gave them the lead from the penalty spot in the 14th minute.

Mateo Musacchio got a straight red card for the hosts 10 minutes after the restart, and the visitors extended their cushion via Gaetano Catrovilli and French veteran Franck Ribery.

Rafael Leao scored a consolation goal for Milan 10 minutes from full-time.

Boateng came on for Federico Chiesa in the 84th minute for his sixth competitive appearance in the purple shirt this season. He has only made one start in Serie A, while the others have come from the bench.

In the six minutes the forward featured, he had 14 touches, made eight passes with an accuracy of 87.5%, joint-fourth highest of any Fiorentina player. He was also able to make one clearance and two dribbles.

The result moves Fiorentina into the top half of the log in ninth place, with eight points from six games.

They will hope to make it three wins on the trot when they host on October 6 at the Artemio Franchi.