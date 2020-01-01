Kevin-Prince Boateng surprised by Besiktas' failure to beat Trabzonspor

The Ghanaian forward believes the Black Eagles should have received all three points against Huseyin Cimsir's side at the weekend

Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his amazement after failed to earn a win over Turkish Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The Black Eagles came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 on the night, with Boateng getting the equaliser from close range.

They led for the remaining 25 minutes left on the clock until Alexander Sorloth equalised for the visitors in injury time.

Still hard to believe we didn’t win that game ‼️ Proud of my team 🦅🦅🦅 @Besiktas pic.twitter.com/iIOO0reV05 — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) February 23, 2020

"Still hard to believe we didn’t win that game. Proud of my team," Boateng posted on Twitter.

The 32-year old Ghanaian - on loan from , has been impressive at Vodafone Park so far, scoring twice in three appearances.

Besiktas have remained in seventh spot since Boateng's arrival and will hope to move closer to the European qualification spots when they host Alanyaspor on Friday.