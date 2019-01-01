Kevin-Prince Boateng: Buying three cars in one day didn't make me happy

The former Borussia Dortmund player has opened up about the personal challenges he had faced in the past

Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted he treated football for its lavish lifestyle and didn't focus on the job.

The nomadic forward has had various spells in , , and , but didn’t settle down for the long term.

“I’ll go back and say: I didn’t treat football as a job,” Boateng told La Repubblica.

“I was an idiot. I had talent, but I trained the bare minimum, an hour on the field. I was the last to arrive and the first to leave. I’d be out with friends.

“I had money, I lived like a king. I’d never been to the gym. That changes your later career.

“I bought three cars in one day when I was at : a Lamborghini, a Hummer and a Cadillac.”

The 32-year old Ghanaian advised youngsters that happiness - which he was looking for at that time, can’t be purchased.

“To the youngsters, I tell them: ‘You cannot buy happiness.’ I didn’t play, I had family problems, I was out of the squad.

“I was looking for happiness in material things: a car makes you happy for a week. I bought three to be happy for three weeks.”

Boateng’s are without a win in their opening two games and face a tough challenge when they host at Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon.