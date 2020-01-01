Keshi’s ‘dirty deals’ forced me out of Super Eagles – Taye Taiwo

The 35-year-old’s last international outing was in February 2012, and he has revealed reasons behind his exit from the national team

Taye Taiwo has accused former coach Stephen Keshi for his early exit from the national team set-up because of his dirty dealings.

The former defender managed just a single appearance under late Keshi, an qualifying match against Rwanda in February 2012, which was also the last of his 59 caps for Nigeria.

Taiwo made his Nigeria debut in 2004 and went on to play at the three Afcon tournaments and the 2010 Fifa World Cup in during his eight-year international career, in which he scored five goals.

He claimed he dumped the three-time African champions because he does not want to be associated with dirty glory under Keshi, who guided the West African country to their last Afcon triumph in 2013 and the 2014 World Cup in .

“I am someone who doesn't want dirty glory and in my life, I have never been involved in what is not clean and that was why I packed my bags and left the Super Eagles,” Taiwo was quoted by Legit.

''I cannot work or stay where I see that is dirty because I am serving a clean God, and if I am in an area that is not clean, I will have to leave the place.

''When they appointed Stephen Keshi as coach, he was acting somehow in which I told myself that it was time for me to leave the Super Eagles.

''I packed my bags and I told my wife and family that I cannot be involved in dirty deals.”

Taiwo’s statement comes in the wake of the latest controversy in the Super Eagles after former Schalke 04 star Chinedu Obasi revealed he was dropped from Keshi’s team for the 2014 World Cup because he refused to pay a bribe.

Meanwhile, Keshi's assistants Daniel Amokachi and Valere Houdonou have reacted to Obasi's claim.

“Why come forward with such now when the man in charge is no longer alive to answer it?” Amokachi said.

“Even look at it, this happened in 2014 and six years after you are coming forward with such claims?

"Why wait until now? It doesn’t make sense to bring such an issue when the head is no longer alive to respond to you?”