Former Kerala footballer CV Pappachan is keeping busy during Covid-19 times

CV Pappachan was an integral part of the Kerala Police team that won the Federation Cup and Santosh Trophy in the early 90s...

CV Pappachan, the footballer whose goals have helped the Kerala Police team lift the Federation Cup and the Santosh Trophy in the early 1990s, is now currently part of a strong community in the state that is fighting a determined war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran, who lives in Thrissur, is serving as Deputy Commandant of the Reserve Battalion. They are called for help whenever additional manpower is required, and at present, Pappachan is supervising a team involving more than 500 members.

They have been called upon to manage the issues arising from the pandemic on numerous occasions.

More teams

Sitting in his home, which is only half a kilometre away from his office, after a busy day's administrative work, Pappachan told Goal, "My office is near to my house. These days, I shuttle between Pandikkad and Thrissur often. Initially, (when the lockdown started), we were at work full-time."

The former Kerala Police forward, who has only one more year left for retirement, said, "Even though we're in lockdown, I go to office, attend to things that need taking care of."

The man who scored a brace against a strong Salgaocar team in the final of the Federation Cup in 1990, is still in touch with the game.

"I do watch football, mostly on TV these days. I sometimes watch the (ISL) too. When I get time, I take to the ground at the Govt. Engineering College, Thrissur to play football with the veterans! Life is going on like that at the moment."