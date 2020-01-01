Kerala Blasters smash five past deplorable Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters took full advantage of a poor outing by Hyderabad...

Despite going down to a 14th minute Bobo strike, registered a convincing 5-1 win against Hyderabad FC on Sunday to end their 10-match winless run in the (ISL).

Both coaches made wholesome changes in their respective starting lineups. While Eelco Schattorie made four changes in the Kerala Blasters lineup, Phil Brown brought in five new players in the Hyderabad XI.

After a lacklustre start to the match, Hyderabad FC added some much-needed spice to the match when Bobo broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. The move started with Bobo finding Abhishek Halder to his right who sent a through ball for Marcelinho inside the box. The Brazilian squared the ball in the middle and his compatriot pushed it into the net.

The hosts came back soon and equalised at the half-hour mark. From a quick counter-attack, Zuiverloon forwarded a defence-splitting through ball down the middle which Ogbeche picked up and found the back of the net after dribbling past Laxmikant Kattimani.

They soon scored a second from a very well-coordinated move. Seityasen Singh took a short corner and found Jeakson who squared the ball for Gning. The defensive midfielder forwarded a through ball again for Seityasen who sent a cross in the middle. Vlatko Drobarov did not make a mistake in heading the ball into the net.

Just at the stroke of half time, the hosts further extended their lead when Messi Bouli scored from Halicharan Narzary’s pass. Narzary and Ogbeche exchanged a quick one-two near the box before the winger squared the ball in the middle and Messi pushed the ball into the net.

Hyderabad did not show any sign of urgency as the second half resumed as Kerala Blasters continued to dominate proceedings.

The hosts then netted their fourth goal at the hour mark thanks to Laxmikant Kattiman’s butterfingers. Seityasen Singh won a ball in his own half and ran down the middle before taking a shot at goal from the edge of the box. The ball went through Kattiman’s fingers into the net.

Ogbeche then scored a fifth in the 75th minute from Messi Bouli’s pass. The Cameroonian striker received Rehenesh’s long goal kick after beating Adil Khan in the air. Messi entered the box and even got imbalanced but somehow managed to square the ball in the middle and Ogbeche pushed the ball into the net.

Bobo could have reduced the margin just three minutes before regulation time when he found himself one on one with Rehenesh but his attempt was blocked by Zuiverloon in front of the goal.

Eelco Schattorie’s men picked up their first win since their opening day triumph over . Blasters climbed to the seventh position on the league table with 11 points from 11 matches while Hyderabad remained at the rock-bottom.