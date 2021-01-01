Kerala Blasters' Kibu Vicuna: Scouting was bad, expectations were higher than reality

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna has said that the club's scouting ahead of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season and high expectations led to the poor displays by the team after crashing out of the race for the playoffs on Tuesday.

Blasters suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad and Vicuna was admitted that the Kochi-based club failed to execute the plans from the training ground.

"If you see only the results then we lost 4-0. We had the best two chances in the second half. One by Prasanth (Karuthadathkuni) and second by Gary (Hooper). I think the match was very even. We are training in the training ground and training well. But we are not getting the result from the training," Vicuna said after the game.

"I think when you're in a bad mood in terms of results then you don't have a strong result. Unfortunately, for us, it is important to score first. But this season we are receiving the goal and it is hard for us," he added.

Bakary Kone was directly responsible for two goals scored by Hyderabad. Speaking about the mistakes committed by his senior players, Vicuna said, "Football is a sport of mistakes. We are playing in the training sessions to play well and avoid mistakes but the players commit mistakes. A senior player with a lot of experience commits two mistakes. Hard and difficult to (speak about it)".

The Spaniard refused to comment on the quality of his foreign player this season. He, however, highlighted that Kerala Blasters did not do well in terms of scouting before the season started.

"It's not a question to say this part is good and that is bad. I think, with the result we have, our scouting of the players was bad and the plans and expectations were higher than the reality. But I think this is something we have to analyse at the end of the season."