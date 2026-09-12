Kenneth Taylor and Tijjani Noslin important for Lazio, who have to settle for a point after spectacular comeback

Lazio and AC Milan played out an engrossing 2-2 draw on Saturday. Tijjani Noslin and Kenneth Taylor gave the home side real value before the break, but substitute Diego Moreira levelled it for Milan after half-time.

With Josip Sutalo also starting alongside Taylor and Noslin, Lazio began well and Matteo Cancellieri took centre stage. The right winger first appealed for a penalty and did not get it, then opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He slid in a low cross at the far post.

After that, 2-0 looked far more likely than 1-1. Mattia Zaccagni forced Mike Maignan into a fine save, but the French goalkeeper could not stop Lazio grabbing a second five minutes before half-time.

Kenneth Taylor drilled the ball low across goal and Tijjani Noslin seized on it. The striker first hit the bar, but buried the rebound at the second attempt for 2-0.

After the break, Milan had to find another way and coach Rúben Amorim knew it. The Portuguese made three substitutions, including Diego Moreira. He soon became the key figure.

Between the 65th and 67th minute, Moreira struck twice in the space of two minutes. He first pulled one back with a fine volley, then fired home the 2-2 shortly afterwards from an Adrien Rabiot assist.

Milan were level again in an instant. Neither side could find a winner in the closing stages, so the points were shared. For leaders Lazio, it was their first dropped points of the season, while Milan are fourth in Serie A.