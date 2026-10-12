Kenneth Perez reveals major news about Nigel de Jong live on TV: ‘That wasn’t supposed to get out!’

Nigel de Jong has extended his contract with the KNVB, Kenneth Perez revealed on Voetbalpraat, the ESPN talk show. But the news wasn't supposed to come out yet.

Clarence Seedorf's future on the KNVB's supervisory board came under discussion on the programme. The former midfielder signed as Corinthians head coach on Sunday.

Perez sees no problem with that. The Danish analyst believes few matters need active oversight, and meetings can take place via Zoom.

Martijn Krabbendam, VI's Feyenoord correspondent, strongly disagrees. He points to technical director De Jong's expiring contract as an issue that needs attention.

"I think Nigel de Jong has just signed a long contract with the KNVB," Perez counters. "I don't think that was supposed to come out yet, but that is the plan," Vincent Schildkamp says, trying to salvage the situation.

De Jong's contract in Zeist runs until 2027, but he has apparently already extended it. Perez did not reveal how long his new contract runs for.