Kayserispor ace Mensah to consider returning to Ghana's Black Stars

The former Atletico Madrid man opens up on his time away from international duty with the Black Stars

Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has thrown more light on circumstances surrounding his premature retirement from Ghana duty but indicates he may reconsider his decision.

The 26-year-old took a break from international assignments last November, stating he wanted to concentrate on his club career “for now”.

At the time, CK Akonnor, who has now been replaced by Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars head coach, was at the helm of affairs.

"The moment I was handed Black Stars call-up, I was ready because most of the time I get a call-up, I didn't have enough playing time because of pitches and some other things happening,” Mensah said on Adom TV.

“I was really ready to play for the Black Stars but the way things went, I felt I needed to take a break from the national team and see what happens in the near future.

"Nothing really happened but every player has his opinion. When some players are called up to the national team and don't play, they feel very happy, but this is not my opinion. My opinion is that when I'm handed a Black Stars call-up, I need to play.”

Mensah’s retirement came on the back of being left out of Ghana’s squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sudan, only a month after being recalled to the Black Stars after years of absence.

He had made his international debut in 2015, scoring in what was a friendly against Togo.

Owing to his retirement, he was not considered for a call-up as new coach Rajevac announced his first squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next month.

"Every coach has players he uses for a different type of game, so when a coach doesn't need me in a team, it's better he doesn't call me because I had a difficult time at my club due to injuries, so I felt representing the Black Stars would be the perfect time to regain my match fitness and fight for a position as well,” the midfielder explained further.

Article continues below

"But any time I come and I don't get to play for the team, it worries me because I came to the Black Stars to play, not to sit on the bench.

"Myself and my manager will talk about it (premature Black Stars retirement) and see what's best for me going forward. I wish all the Black Stars players the best of luck in their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and I believe we will win."

Mensah is having a good start to the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig with Kayserispor, having so far scored two goals and registered three assists in five matches.