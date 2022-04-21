Kawasaki Frontale vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT): Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results

JDT will be looking to make it three wins from as many games in the 2022 AFC Champions League when they take on Kawasaki on Thursday.

The Malaysian champions have been in sublime form so far, hammering Guangzhou Evergrande 5-0 in their Group I opener, before seeing off Ulsan 2-1 on matchday 2.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Ulsan on mathday 1, before showing what they're made of three days later with an impressive 8-0 win over beleaguered Chinese outfit Guangzhou.

Results so far means the battle for top spot and automatic qualification for the knockout stages will likely go between these sides and their first encounter will be crucial to the outcome of the group.

A win for JDT would effectively allow them to sit back in the reverse fixture as that would see them go five points clear of their nearest rivals.

Three points for Kawasaki, however, would mean advantage to the Japanese outfit heading into the final three games.

Match details

Match Kick-off time Date Stadium Competition Kawasaki vs JDT 22:00 21 April 2022 Sultan Ibrahim Stadium AFC Champions League

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Discount code ELEVEN Sports GOAL-ACL

Ones to watch

Kawasaki have a number of dangerous players in their ranks, but a lot of eyes will be on big-money signing Chanathip Songkrasin.

The Thailand star is without a doubt one of the all-time ASEAN greats and is now looking to make a name for himself at the highest club level as well. He got one of his side's goals against Guangzhou and will be desperate to add to his tally against the Malaysian powerhouse.

JDT will be looking toward Brazilian hitman Bergson to lead them the way.

The prolific attacker not only tops the goalscoring charts in the Malaysian Super League, but has been on fire at the continental stage as well. He got himself a hat-trick against Guangzhou, while also netting the winner versus Ulsan.

Group I standings

Pos Team P Pts GD 1 JDT 2 6 +6 2 Kawasaki 2 4 +8 3 Ulsan 2 1 -1 4 Guangzhou 2 0 -13

Group I fixtures and results