Kante eager to avoid Chelsea goal target despite filling more advanced role

The World Cup winner has been shifted out of a holding post by Maurizio Sarri and already has two Premier League strikes to his name this season

N’Golo Kante is reluctant to set a goal target for the 2018-19 campaign despite filling a more advanced role at .

Having forged his reputation in a holding midfield post, the international has been asked to change his ways by new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

Two titles and a World Cup were collected in a shielding berth in front of the back four, but the 27-year-old has been freed from those shackles this term.

Questions have been asked of that tactical tweak by Sarri, but Kante has done the required job and contributed two Premier League goals so far, despite holding a modest personal best of only four efforts in any previous season.

Asked by Chelsea’s official website if he now has a target in mind, the former man said: “No specific target, but I know in this position I have many chances and when I can get the opportunity to score I’m happy and I hope for more to come.

“I think the position doesn’t change everything. I know I have a bit of work to do in this position but I enjoy to play in this position. I can enjoy more of the offensive play and I am, but I know I have a little work to do and I can still improve.”

Those improvements will come on the training field, with Sarri seeking to make Chelsea more adventurous than they were under his predecessor Antonio Conte.

Kante added on those changes: “It is true that he prefers to train in the afternoon and in the training he likes to put the accent on the offensive play.

“He wants us to play with enthusiasm, try and enjoy our football, and all the team are enjoying this idea of football.

“I think you can see it during the game, but we are playing very well and we try always to play and to find a solution by playing good football.”

Kante is obviously enjoying his football at Stamford Bridge as he has committed to a new five-year contract this season.

He will get another chance to prove his value to the collective cause on Sunday when Chelsea travel to looking to keep pace with the Premier League leaders.