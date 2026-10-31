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TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Kane: The Ballon d'Or will change the world's view of me, and I hope for a showdown in Madrid

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H. Kane
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The English star is looking to repeat his achievement

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has picked out his best moments of last season and reflected on how winning the Ballon d'Or could change the way fans see his career.

Speaking to the French magazine "France Football", which hands out the award, Kane said: "The best moment for me was scoring a hat-trick in the German Cup final (against Stuttgart 3-0). The club had not won this title for six years, and at the start of the season we discussed this goal as a team. That final was probably one of the best performances of my footballing career, and I took responsibility by scoring a hat-trick."

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He added: "This memory remains particularly special to me, because I realise the magnitude of what that victory means, not just for me, but for everyone here in Munich as well."

The impact of the award

Asked whether the Ballon d'Or might change how others view him, he said: "Probably yes, especially regarding how the world sees me and evaluates my career. We live in an era in which these awards hold great importance for people, and they influence the way they judge a player's level."

Kane went on: "No one will ever be able to take this moment or this season away from me. I believe that winning awards of this kind earns you the respect of others and of the fans, and that is certain."

Pushing the point further, he continued: "But I don't think that will change my mentality. No matter what achievements I accomplish, I always look to achieve more. What else can I do? Can I win the Ballon d'Or twice in a row? That is how I have always approached things."

On when he hopes to sit down with "France Football" again, Kane said: "I hope it will be after winning the Champions League in Madrid this season."

This season's Champions League final takes place on 5 June 2027 at the Metropolitano Stadium (known commercially as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium), the official home of Atlético Madrid.

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