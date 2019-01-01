Kane out to prove Van Dijk and Liverpool are 'not invincible'

The Dutch defender has been solid in the Reds' rise to the top of the Premier League but the Tottenham star is confident his side can upset them

Harry Kane insists can prove Virgil van Dijk and are fallible when last season's finalists renew their rivalry on Sunday.

Kane will spearhead the attack at Anfield in his side's first shot at exacting a measure of revenge for June's 2-0 defeat in Madrid.

Reds defender Van Dijk had the striker's measure in that match and kept the captain goalless in a Nations League win for less than a week later.

But the star centre-back and his six fellow Ballon d'Or nominees do not intimidate Tottenham's talisman, even though they have won eight and drawn one of their nine Premier League games this season and are unbeaten in the top flight since January.

"Van Dijk is a great defender but he's not ­invincible and Liverpool are not invincible," said Kane, who battled back from an ankle injury to feature in the Champions League final.

"We just have to concentrate on ourselves. Any team can be beaten on any day and we just have to try to make sure we do that at Anfield.

"As a striker, it's not just ­one-v-one on the pitch; there's a lot that goes into it. Van Dijk is an amazing defender and he has had a fantastic couple of years at Liverpool.

"From my point of view, it's just about playing my game and making my movements, doing my runs and trying to get on the scoresheet, trying to get assists.

"At the end of the day it's a team game, so we all have to be on it with each other and that's the main aim."

Underwhelming for much of this season, Spurs gained a valuable morale boost with a 5-0 midweek win over in the Champions League.

Premier League performances have been far less convincing, but manager Mauricio Pochettino remains enthused about visiting the undefeated leaders.

"For me, it is a joy to go there and the motivation is there is there to play in a stadium like Anfield – it is always amazing," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"When you have the opportunity to play this kind of game, you are thankful because you never know if you are going to have the opportunity to play it again."