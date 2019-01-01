Kane on struggling Tottenham: It's probably the toughest time since I've been here

The England striker remains optimistic about the club's long-term future despite their recent run of poor results

Harry Kane acknowledged he is experiencing his toughest period at but has backed the club to get out of their slump.

Spurs were held to a disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw by Watford on Saturday, needing a late goal from Dele Alli to secure a point.

It leaves Mauricio Pochettino's side without a win in three matches in all competitions.

They are seventh in the Premier League and go into Tuesday's clash with third in Group B after picking up just one point from their first two games.

Kane is at a loss to explain the club's poor run of form but believes they are only one positive result away from turning their season around.

"It's hard to put a finger on exactly what's wrong," the international told a media conference. "Sometimes when you're having a run of form like this, things don't always go your way in games.

"It's about sticking together and if we win tomorrow night that can kick-start us.

"It's probably the toughest time since I've been here. It’s just another challenge, though. The road to success will always have bumps and this is just one of them.

"We went through an experience in the last Champions League campaign where we had less points than we do now. We know about the effort it takes to get through a Champions League group. We have to believe and fight for everything together."

Kane also dismissed rumours Tottenham's players are fatigued after being overworked by Pochettino.

"There’s going to be speculation when things aren't going well, when you're not winning games," he added. "People will look from the outside for excuses. From our point of view, we work hard every day.

"We have worked hard since the manager came here to improve as players and as a team; that hasn't changed.

"It would be wrong to do more or less. We need to carry on doing what we have always done and that is keep working as hard as possible."

After Tuesday’s clash with Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham return to Premier League action against leaders on Sunday.