Kane: I am the sole winner of the Ballon d'Or!

Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker and winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, reckons his style sets him apart from traditional forwards. He believes the way he plays could reshape how future generations see the centre-forward role.

The England striker told the "Tribuna" website: "I have a unique style, and in that sense I am a one-of-a-kind Ballon d'Or winner. There are not many strikers who play the way I play and produce the numbers I produce, while at the same time dropping back into midfield, contributing defensively and helping in many aspects."

Now 33, Kane added: "Maybe that changes the way people view the centre-forward position in the future, and gives young players a different approach to dealing with this position. I am proud of that."

Kane talks about his journey to the top

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The Bayern Munich striker reflected on the struggles of his early career. His route to the summit, he insists, looked nothing like that of previous Ballon d'Or winners, with hard graft and sheer determination driving him there.

"My path was a little different from that of the other Ballon d'Or winners," he said. "After difficult moments, especially at the beginning of my career, perhaps some people did not expect me to reach this level, but thanks to hard work, resilience and determination, I was able to achieve it."

Then came a thinly veiled message to his doubters. "The people who know and understand football have always admired me, and my style of play and how I approach matches," he said.

An ambition to change the concept of the traditional striker

For Kane, the job runs well beyond putting the ball in the net. He moves in behind the attack, drops deep to build play and pitches in defensively, and he believes those qualities make him stand out among forwards.

His hope is that the influence of his game stretches to the next generation, handing young players a fresh idea of what a centre-forward can do.