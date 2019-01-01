Kane challenges Tottenham to 'step up' and improve under pressure

The Lilywhites must learn to deal with expectations in bigger matches, or risk maintaining a disappointing cycle of failure in major competitions

Harry Kane has urged to learn to deliver in high-pressure matches to become genuine title contenders.

Spurs saw their slim chances of winning the trophy take a huge blow in the space of eight days, suffering losses to and before drawing with .

The Gunners earned a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Saturday, with Kane grabbing the home side's only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The striker accepts Mauricio Pochettino's men had failed to step up in crucial moments as they were left 10 points behind league leaders with nine games to play.

"The thing for us now, kind of like this week, when the pressure is on and we need to step up, we need to find a way to get it done," Kane said post-match - as per Sky Sports.

"We haven't done that in recent years, we haven't done that this week and that will be the difference.

"That is the turning point that we need to try and achieve."

Spurs make the trip to on Tuesday, carrying a 3-0 lead to for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Kane, who has scored 22 goals this season, said reaching the last eight would be proof his team has at least made progress.

"Beating Dortmund would show we're growing in Europe and becoming a bigger team," he said.

"It's important we get to the quarter-final after reaching this stage last year."

Tottenham will turn their attention back to the Premier League after the trip to Germany, with a tough away game against to take in next Saturday before the international break.

Pochettino's side will then look ahead to a huge fixture against at Anfield on March 31st, which could have a huge bearing on this year's title race.