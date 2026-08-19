Kane after winning the Golden Boot: last season was the best of my career

Harry Kane collected the European Golden Boot on Wednesday, the Bayern Munich striker finishing the 2025-2026 season as the German league's top scorer with 36 goals to see off every leading marksman across Europe's major leagues.

It was the second time the England star has claimed the award, having first been crowned back in 2024.

Kane said after receiving the award: "I would like to thank Bayern Munich, the staff, the coaches, and my team-mates. Without them, I would not be standing here."

He continued: "An award like this requires a lot of work. I try to help the team in the best possible way. Last season was exceptional, and I am very proud. It was the best season of my career so far."

The former Tottenham star added: "I feel very comfortable at Bayern Munich. We always aim to achieve great things, and we want to do that again this season."

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The numbers back it up. Kane racked up 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions, 36 of them coming in 31 Bundesliga games, and he fired Bayern to both the Bundesliga and German Cup titles. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals before Paris Saint-Germain, the eventual winners, knocked them out.

No player in Bundesliga history had ever topped the scoring charts in each of his first three seasons in the competition. Kane did.

"The strikers' league"

Kane added, on the nature of the German league: "The league is very attacking. Even when you are 2-0 or 3-0 up, the match is still capable of turning around. It is the strikers' league. Many teams want to win and score goals, and that suits us well, because we also want to do that and win."

Turning to his own game, the England captain said: "I feel very comfortable in all positions. The older you get, the more parts of the pitch you learn. Last season this understanding was better. The coach (Vincent Kompany) allows me to drop back to help build the play, then push forward again."

He continued: "The coach expects a lot from everyone, with and without the ball. The team is very special, and I love winning duels as much as I love scoring goals."

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