Kakuta scores as Lens hold Moses Simon-less Nantes

The DR Congo internretional registered his fifth goal of the season as his side shared the points with the Canaries

Gael Kakuta found the back of the net as Lens played out a 1-1 draw against in Wednesday’s game.

The former star teamed up with the Blood and Gold in the summer on a season-long loan from and has been delivering scintillating performances for the club.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international was afforded his ninth league start at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Kakuta was handed a midfield role and played behind Ignatius Ganago and Simon Banza and helped his side clinch all three points at home.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring for the Blood and Gold in the 26th minute of the encounter after he was set up by Banza.

Kakuta came close to double Lens’ lead in the 36th minute but his shot was blocked and made more frantic attempt four minutes later but fired off his target.

In the 77th minute, Nantes were awarded a penalty after Randal Kolo Muani was brought down by Jonathan Gradit in the area.

Abdoulaye Toure took the resulting penalty and failed to convert the effort, three minutes later, however, the Canaries got a similar opportunity and the forward this time did not miss his target as he swiftly dispatched his effort into the back of the net.

Kakuta featured for 66 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Tony Mauricio while international Moses Simon was not listed by Nates as he continues his recovery from an injury.

international Seko Fofana played for seven minutes for Lens after he was brought on for Yannick Cahuzac.

midfielder Mehdi Abeid was replaced in the 46th minute by Pedro Chirivella while Mali international Kalifa Coulibaly featured for three minutes.

With the draw, Lens are eighth on the league table with 18 points from 10 matches while Nantes are 14thh with 13 points from the same number of games.

Kakuta has now scored five goals in 10 league appearances and will hope to continue his fine displays when Lens take on Angers on November 29.